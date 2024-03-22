Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.24

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 176566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.46.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

