Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.52

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.52 and last traded at $88.48, with a volume of 171659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.68.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $79.04. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

