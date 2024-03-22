Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Trading Down 1.1%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.60. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Balfour Beatty Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services for infrastructure and buildings markets.

