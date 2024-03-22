Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.27

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 15409530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,401 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,552,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after buying an additional 3,596,091 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at $13,274,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

