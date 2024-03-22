BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.91 and last traded at $59.01. 464,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,322,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. On average, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

