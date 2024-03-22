BioRem (CVE:BRM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.43. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 31,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

BioRem Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.94.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

