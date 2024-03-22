Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops One Day Volume of $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00069056 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

