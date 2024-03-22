BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $833,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,784,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

