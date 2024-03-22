Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.29

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.29 and last traded at $228.02, with a volume of 987633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.62.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

