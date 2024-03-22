Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.81

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 605657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

