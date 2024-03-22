Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.81

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 605657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.51.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGGO. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.