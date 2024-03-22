Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 3,415 Shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

BATS MOTI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,771 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81.

About VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

