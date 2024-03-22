Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $10.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $800.97. 1,079,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,545. The company’s 50 day moving average is $851.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $869.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

