Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 7,688 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 90.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,965. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

