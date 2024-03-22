Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,451 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.25. 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.51. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

