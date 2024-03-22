Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 99 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.24. 145,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.93. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

