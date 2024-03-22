Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.49. 3,652,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,397. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.