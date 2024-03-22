Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Makes New $965,000 Investment in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PSFF remained flat at $26.96 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,104 shares. The firm has a market cap of $181.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

