Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 11,907 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 168.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $13,299,000.

Shares of BATS CALF traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,682 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

