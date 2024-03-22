Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 362 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SMH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.64. 5,349,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,835. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.07 and a 200-day moving average of $172.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

