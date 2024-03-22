Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,137,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

