Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.62. 1,620,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

