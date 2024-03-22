Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,350,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,349. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.93.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

