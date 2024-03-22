Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $10.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $979.96. The company had a trading volume of 692,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,353. The business’s 50-day moving average is $903.57 and its 200 day moving average is $742.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $386.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

