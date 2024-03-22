Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 414 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.36. 533,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,939. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average is $155.91. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $122.03 and a twelve month high of $196.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

