Centrifuge (CFG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12.14 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and $12.14 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 543,773,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 527,882,914 with 471,134,938 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.98390422 USD and is up 6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $13,256,995.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

