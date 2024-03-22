Chad Verbowski Sells 8,086 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45.
Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after buying an additional 647,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,994,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,881 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
