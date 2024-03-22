Chad Verbowski Sells 8,086 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $252,283.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,276,000 after buying an additional 647,251 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Confluent by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,994,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,881 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after buying an additional 1,496,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after buying an additional 78,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after buying an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

