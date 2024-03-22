Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.64. 5,973,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,894,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.77 and its 200 day moving average is $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $287.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

