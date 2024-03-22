Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,973,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,688. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $287.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

