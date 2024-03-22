Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $151.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,228,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,490,770. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



