Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.51. 1,168,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

