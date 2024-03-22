Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $636.47

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $636.47 and last traded at $635.05, with a volume of 176032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $627.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Get Cintas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.87. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.