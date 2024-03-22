Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,098 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,733.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,958,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

