Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 3,946,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 6,514,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,033,000 after acquiring an additional 170,671,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

