Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $93,815,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $6.49 on Friday, reaching $255.51. 9,809,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,254,511. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $276.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.93.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 844,406 shares of company stock worth $129,339,482 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

