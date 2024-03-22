Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.08

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.08 and last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 267964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Construction Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.