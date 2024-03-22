Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $286.32 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $286.32 million and $52.14 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003329 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

