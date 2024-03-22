CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.02

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

About CTT – Correios De Portugal

(Get Free Report)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.