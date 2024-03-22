Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.26

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.33. Curis shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 16,212 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Curis Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.76.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12). Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

