CX Institutional Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,749 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,104.6% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 176,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 170,753 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 123,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.93. 11,727,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,185,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

