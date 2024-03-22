CX Institutional Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AON were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 200.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 831,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,171,000 after buying an additional 555,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $284.85 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.