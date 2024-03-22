Dash Price Tops $34.91 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $34.91 or 0.00054803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dash has a market capitalization of $409.11 million and $57.31 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoSe coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 11,717,445 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The Reddit community for Dash is https://reddit.com/r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Dash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is a digital currency launched in 2014, aiming to provide a fast, secure, and private alternative to traditional payment methods. It’s based on Bitcoin software but with several improvements, including a self-funding and governance model, and additional services from masternodes. Dash is used for various purposes, including payments, remittances, and investing, with a focus on usability and user experience. Xcoin and Darkcoin are the former names of Dash, which initially offered anonymous transactions. Dash was created by Evan Duffield, prioritizing speed, security, and privacy as an alternative to traditional payment systems.”

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.