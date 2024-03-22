Decred (DCR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.92 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $24.79 or 0.00038968 BTC on exchanges. Decred has a market cap of $395.09 million and $13.92 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decred has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00110362 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00017640 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003129 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,938,266 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

