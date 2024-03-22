DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $192.30 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $192.30 million and approximately $85.16 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00131587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009536 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.