DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Lauren R. Hobart Sells 40,167 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.11. 1,206,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

