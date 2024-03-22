DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CEO Lauren R. Hobart Sells 40,167 Shares

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.11. 1,206,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,241. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.98 and a twelve month high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

