Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Major Shareholder Sells $15,539,424.25 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 103,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
