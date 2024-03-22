Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Major Shareholder Sells $15,539,424.25 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 103,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,246,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,540,000 after buying an additional 65,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,169,086 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

