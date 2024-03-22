Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.54

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.54 and last traded at $56.47, with a volume of 175853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.09.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,328,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,658 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,702,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,818 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.