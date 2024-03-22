Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.03

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 46283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

