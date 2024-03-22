Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.87

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $131.87 and last traded at $131.50, with a volume of 4149110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $129.07.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 701,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $21,266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 781.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 200,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 67,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 163,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

