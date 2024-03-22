Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 7,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 56,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

