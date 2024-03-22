Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.72

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 199346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Embecta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $714.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Embecta’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Embecta

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Embecta by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Embecta by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Embecta by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

